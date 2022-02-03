Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 6.7%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) shares shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.40. 1,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.33.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

