Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,065. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

