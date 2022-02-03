Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

