Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

NYSE:JPC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 3,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,248. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.