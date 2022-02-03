Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years.

NYSE NPV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

