Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 7.4% over the last three years.
NYSE NPV traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,218. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $17.93.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.