NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Natixis’ 9th Largest Position

Natixis boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 317.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595,823 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,610 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Natixis’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $252.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $631.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

