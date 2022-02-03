Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Down 6.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)’s stock price fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. 1,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

