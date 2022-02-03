Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.29). 2,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.30).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09.

In related news, insider John Hustler purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £8,087.64 ($10,873.41). Also, insider Jane O’Riordan purchased 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £5,516.24 ($7,416.29).

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

