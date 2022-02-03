Oddo Bhf Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 410 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.51) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.43) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 177.02 ($2.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.89. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

