ODIN PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,222.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $2,222.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.74 or 0.07094495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.63 or 0.99808491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054837 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

