OKCash Reaches Market Cap of $955,846.38 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 7% higher against the dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $955,846.38 and $577.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,465.87 or 0.99987439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00072191 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025710 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.30 or 0.00455977 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,252,279 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

