Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $324.22 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $196.94 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.38.
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
