Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $324.22 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $196.94 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

