Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $324.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $196.94 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

