OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,174,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,431,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,493,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.