OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April (NYSEARCA:XBAP) by 427.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,071 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBAP. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,838,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBAP opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETFTM – April has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98.

