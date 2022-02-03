OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

DRSK opened at $28.60 on Thursday. Aptus Defined Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75.

