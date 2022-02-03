OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 29,825 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,898 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.48 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

