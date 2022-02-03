OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 116,171 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GO stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

