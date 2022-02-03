OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 100,940 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,940 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after buying an additional 47,465 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUDM opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $28.78.

