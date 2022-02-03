Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.