OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMQS opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that OMNIQ will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

