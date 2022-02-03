On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Receives GBX 428.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 428.33 ($5.76).

Several research firms have commented on OTB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.30) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.11) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of OTB stock opened at GBX 289.76 ($3.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. On the Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 198.40 ($2.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.95). The company has a market cap of £480.39 million and a P/E ratio of -15.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 262.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 307.35.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

