Only1 Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Only1 has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $632,523.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Only1 has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00114875 BTC.

About Only1

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,076,586 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling Only1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

