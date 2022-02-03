Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,981,000 after buying an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $79,327,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

