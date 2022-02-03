Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 9,952 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,664,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

OSH stock opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 197,811 shares of company stock worth $6,906,289. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

