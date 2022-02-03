Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $378,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Workday were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 35.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

WDAY opened at $242.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.72. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.60 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,698.63, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

