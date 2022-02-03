Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $470,000 in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $30.60. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,665 shares of company stock worth $1,382,514. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

