Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $370,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $812,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

BLL opened at $94.46 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

