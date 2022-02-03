Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,148 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in News were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of News during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.37 on Thursday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.