Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 11.4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 7,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 163,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Opera by 14.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 28.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

