Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading Up 11.4%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 7,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 163,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
