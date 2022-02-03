Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 462.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,104,000 after purchasing an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after purchasing an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after purchasing an additional 655,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

