Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $595,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,506 shares of company stock worth $54,323,150. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.13.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $397.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

