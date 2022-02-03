Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 23.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

