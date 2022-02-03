Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter worth about $109,091,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 504.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,572 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.64.

In other UiPath news, EVP Ted Kummert sold 155,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $6,793,609.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $4,518,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,660 shares of company stock worth $22,570,183.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.26.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

