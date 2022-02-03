Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,931 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,778,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1,159.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 328.6% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $52.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

