Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $422.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $449.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.47. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.37 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

