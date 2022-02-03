Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $556,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 47.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 490,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

RGR opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 49.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $115,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $373,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

