Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18,976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEAK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.