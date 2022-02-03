Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 75,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.45% of Orthofix Medical worth $123,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Paolucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberley A. Elting acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $592.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.