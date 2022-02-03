Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Up 2.1%

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.43. 13,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 32,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODV. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Development and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$622.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

