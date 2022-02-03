Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

