Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.4-14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.
Shares of OTIS stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74.
Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.