Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 49.0% in January

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,023.0 days.

Shares of Otsuka stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.84. Otsuka has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $48.85.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

