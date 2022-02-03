Pablo G. Legorreta Buys 22,666,667 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EPZM opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. Epizyme, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

