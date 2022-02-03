Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives $141.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

