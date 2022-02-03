PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.92.
Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $20.13 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
