PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $20.13 on Monday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,967,000 after buying an additional 2,753,113 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

