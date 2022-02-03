PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $718,635.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00049893 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.74 or 0.07094495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00055787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,630.63 or 0.99808491 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00054837 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

