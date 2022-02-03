Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PALI opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Palisade Bio has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $16.02.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio during the second quarter worth $115,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

