Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Update

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 196,349 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

PBLA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.07. 43,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.78. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

