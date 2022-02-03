Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.87) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.47) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 587.50 ($7.90).

PAG stock opened at GBX 576 ($7.74) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 562.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 552.61. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 432.60 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($8.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 18.90 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,016.97).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

