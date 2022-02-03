Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.6 days.

Parex Resources stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.04. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. Parex Resources has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.28.

PARXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

